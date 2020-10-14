Bank of America Corp DE Sells 52,140 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

NYSE BCEI opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.