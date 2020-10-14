Bank of America Corp DE Has $912,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 171,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

