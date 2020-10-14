Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

RCUS opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.