Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 8,192 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 111,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $428.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

