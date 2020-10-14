BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $96,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 861.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 175,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 157,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

