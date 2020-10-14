Bank of America Corp DE Sells 346,732 Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 346,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 116,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 239,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 95,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd alerts:

NYSE FMO opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.