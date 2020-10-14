Bank of America Corp DE Has $922,000 Stock Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Frontline worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Frontline by 29.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth $73,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth $82,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of FRO opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Frontline’s revenue was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.