Bank of America Corp DE Has $920,000 Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CorVel were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 206.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CorVel by 98.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorVel alerts:

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $89,390.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at $81,402,645.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $567,182.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,727,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,395,265.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,681 shares of company stock worth $9,306,069. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.