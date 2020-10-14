Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,629 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHIQ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 120,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 599,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter.

CHIQ stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

