Bank of America Corp DE Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.82% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $839,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $762,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000.

SMOG stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $123.71.

