Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 36.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 15,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the first quarter valued at about $498,000.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHI opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.