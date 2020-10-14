Bank of America Corp DE Has $932,000 Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of Franchise Group worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 2,644.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000.

FRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE FRG opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 724,785 shares of company stock valued at $17,505,627 over the last quarter.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

