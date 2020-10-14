Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,816,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTBI shares. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $554.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

