Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FLQG opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

