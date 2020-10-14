Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGOV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,854 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 131,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 87,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 950.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,085 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $31.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.