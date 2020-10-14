KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KEMQ opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

