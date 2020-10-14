Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $11,273,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

PBND stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

