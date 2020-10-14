Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 16,500 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 192,946 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 42.9% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

