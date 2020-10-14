Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 454 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter.

ONEY stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $77.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12.

