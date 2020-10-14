Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYL stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $41.92.

