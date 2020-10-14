Bank of America Corp DE Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 87.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $734.44 million, a P/E ratio of 172.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

