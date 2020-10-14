Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of National Research worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

NRC opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.17 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 100.28%.

In related news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $289,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,941 shares of company stock worth $944,300. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.