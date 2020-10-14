Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 53,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

CHCT has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.