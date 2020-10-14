Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lydall were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lydall by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lydall by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lydall in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lydall by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 60,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $324.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $146.16 million for the quarter.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

