Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of New Senior Investment Group worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.