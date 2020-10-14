Bank of America Corp DE Has $950,000 Stock Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

