Bank of America Corp DE Buys 43,890 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 181,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of LILAK opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

