Bank of America Corp DE Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 75.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,731,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,648,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 154.36, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

