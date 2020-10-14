Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,850 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 99,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 704,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 84,592 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 648,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE MMI opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

