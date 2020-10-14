CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of CBTX worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CBTX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CBTX by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

CBTX stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.01. CBTX Inc has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

