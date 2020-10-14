Bank of America Corp DE Has $960,000 Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of The Providence Service worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Providence Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Providence Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Providence Service by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Providence Service by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Providence Service by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

PRSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Providence Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The Providence Service stock opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,654.22 and a beta of 0.86.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.