Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 200.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 32.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luther Burbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

LBC opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $479.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Luther Burbank Corp has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

