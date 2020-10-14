Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $34,029,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after acquiring an additional 964,062 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,052,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 836,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 718,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

