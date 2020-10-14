Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 109,708 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Extreme Networks worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,933,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 215,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 404,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

