Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in City by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of City by 13.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

City stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

