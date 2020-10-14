Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,248 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 58,568.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 450,978 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 61,982 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,361,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 36,528 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 106,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 75,080 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.68.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

