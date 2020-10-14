Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 227.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,451,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after buying an additional 1,240,006 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,756,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 291,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 162,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $826.67 million for the quarter.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.