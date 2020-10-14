Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,705 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 1,764.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 3,917.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $132,000.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

