Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

FMAO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, CEO Lars B. Eller acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

