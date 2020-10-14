Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $69,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,467.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

