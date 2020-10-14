Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after buying an additional 4,486,889 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $20,022,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 289.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

