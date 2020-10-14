Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRBI shares. BidaskClub raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.07. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,103,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $147,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

