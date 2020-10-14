Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SHYF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

