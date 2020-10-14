Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 269.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 22.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 127.2% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 153,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 86,090 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

