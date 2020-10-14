Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 731.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHR opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 1.52. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $138,652.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,597 shares of company stock worth $2,592,545. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

