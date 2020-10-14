Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.94. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

