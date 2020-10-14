Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Audioeye worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

AEYE stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Audioeye Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Audioeye Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

