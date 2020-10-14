Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,955 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 214.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $538.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. Analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.