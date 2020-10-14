Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,100 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 2,220.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ryerson by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ryerson by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 61.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 670,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 254,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RYI opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

