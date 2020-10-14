Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCF opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.